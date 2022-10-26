Quick-drying Adhesive Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Quick-drying Adhesive market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Quick-drying Adhesive market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Cyanoacrylate
Epoxy-based Adhesive
Segment by Application
Industrial
Woodworking
Transportation
Consumer Goods
Medical
Electronics
By Company
Henkel AG & Company
H.B. Fuller
3M
Sika AG
Toagosei.
Illinois Tool Works Incorporation (ITW)
Bostik SA
Huntsman Corporation
Pidilite Industries Limited
Permabond LLC.
Royal Adhesives & Sealants, LLC
Franklin International
Lord Corporation
Masterbond
Parson Adhesives Inc.
Delo Industrial Adhesives LLC.
Dymax Corporation
Loxeal Engineering Adhesives
Hernon Manufacturing, Inc.
Chemence Limited
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Quick-drying Adhesive Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Quick-drying Adhesive Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Cyanoacrylate
1.2.3 Epoxy-based Adhesive
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Quick-drying Adhesive Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Industrial
1.3.3 Woodworking
1.3.4 Transportation
1.3.5 Consumer Goods
1.3.6 Medical
1.3.7 Electronics
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Quick-drying Adhesive Production
2.1 Global Quick-drying Adhesive Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Quick-drying Adhesive Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Quick-drying Adhesive Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Quick-drying Adhesive Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Quick-drying Adhesive Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Quick-drying Adhesive Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Quick-drying Adhesive Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Quick-drying Adhesive Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Quick-drying Adhesive Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Quick-drying Adhesive Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Quick-drying Adhesive Sales b
