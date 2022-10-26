Global Recombinant Human Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Market Research Report 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Lenograstim (Granocyte)

Filgrastim (Neupogen, Zarzio, Nivestim, Ratiograstim)

Others

Segment by Application

Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia

Before Blood Donation

Stem Cell Transplants

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

Amgen

Qilu Pharmaceutical

Shijiazhuang Pharmaceutical

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Gensci

Amoytop Biotech

Hangzhou Jiuyuan

Huaxin

Triprime

Sinovac

Zhaoke

Kawin

Table of content

1 Recombinant Human Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Recombinant Human Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating

1.2 Recombinant Human Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Recombinant Human Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028)

1.2.2 Lenograstim (Granocyte)

1.2.3 Filgrastim (Neupogen, Zarzio, Nivestim, Ratiograstim)

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Recombinant Human Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Recombinant Human Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Sales Comparison by Application: (2022-2028)

1.3.2 Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia

1.3.3 Before Blood Donation

1.3.4 Stem Cell Transplants

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Recombinant Human Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Recombinant Human Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Revenue 2017-2028

1.4.2 Global Recombinant Human Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Sales 2017-2028

1.4.3 Recombinant Human Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

2 Recombinant Human Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Recombinant Human Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Recombinant Human Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Revenue Market Share

