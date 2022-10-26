Duolite Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Duolite market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Duolite market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Cationic Resins

Anionic Resins

Segment by Application

Water Treatment

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Mining & Metal

Others

By Company

DowDuPont

Lanxess AG

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Purolite Corporation

Thermax Ltd.

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd.

Resintech Inc.

Novasep Holding S.A.S.

Samyang Corporation

Jiangsu Suqing Water Treatment Engineering Group Company Ltd.

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Duolite Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Duolite Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Cationic Resins

1.2.3 Anionic Resins

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Duolite Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Water Treatment

1.3.3 Food & Beverage

1.3.4 Pharmaceutical

1.3.5 Mining & Metal

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Duolite Production

2.1 Global Duolite Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Duolite Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Duolite Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Duolite Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Duolite Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Duolite Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Duolite Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Duolite Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Duolite Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Duolite Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Duolite Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Duolite by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Duolite Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global Duolite Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Global Duolite Revenue by Region (202

