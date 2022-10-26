Uncategorized

Global High Purity Titanium Sputtering Target Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

High Purity Titanium Sputtering Target market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High Purity Titanium Sputtering Target market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

4N

5N

Others

Segment by Application

ICs

DRAM

Flat Panel Display

Others

By Company

Honeywell

Tosoh

JX Nippon Mining & Metals

Praxair

Matsurf Technologies Inc

Testbourne Ltd

ULVAC, Inc.

Plasmaterials Inc

Materion

Vacuum Engineering and Materials Co

Ningbo Jiang Feng Electronic Materials Co., Ltd.

Kurt J. Lesker Company

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 High Purity Titanium Sputtering Target Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global High Purity Titanium Sputtering Target Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 4N
1.2.3 5N
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global High Purity Titanium Sputtering Target Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 ICs
1.3.3 DRAM
1.3.4 Flat Panel Display
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global High Purity Titanium Sputtering Target Production
2.1 Global High Purity Titanium Sputtering Target Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global High Purity Titanium Sputtering Target Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global High Purity Titanium Sputtering Target Production by Region
2.3.1 Global High Purity Titanium Sputtering Target Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global High Purity Titanium Sputtering Target Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global High Purity Titanium Sputtering Target Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global High Purity Titanium Sputtering Target Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global High Purity Titanium Sputtering Target Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global High Purity Titanium Sputtering Target

 

