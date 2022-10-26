Global Bleached Hardwood Kraft Pulp (BHKP) Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Northern Bleached Hardwood Kraft (NBHK)
Southern Bleached Hardwood Kraft (SBHK)
Segment by Application
High Quality Publishing Paper
Tissue Paper
Specialty Paper
Others
By Company
Domtar Corporation
Sodra
International Paper
Mercer
West Fraser
Alberta-Pacific
Catalyst Paper
Sappi
Resolute Forest Products
ND Paper LLC.
Fortress Specialty Cellulose Inc.
UPM Pulp
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Bleached Hardwood Kraft Pulp (BHKP) Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Bleached Hardwood Kraft Pulp (BHKP)
1.2 Bleached Hardwood Kraft Pulp (BHKP) Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Bleached Hardwood Kraft Pulp (BHKP) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Northern Bleached Hardwood Kraft (NBHK)
1.2.3 Southern Bleached Hardwood Kraft (SBHK)
1.3 Bleached Hardwood Kraft Pulp (BHKP) Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Bleached Hardwood Kraft Pulp (BHKP) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 High Quality Publishing Paper
1.3.3 Tissue Paper
1.3.4 Specialty Paper
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Bleached Hardwood Kraft Pulp (BHKP) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Bleached Hardwood Kraft Pulp (BHKP) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Bleached Hardwood Kraft Pulp (BHKP) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Bleached Hardwood Kraft Pulp (BHKP) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Bleached Hardwood Kraft Pulp (BHKP) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Bleached Hardwood Kraft Pulp (BHKP) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Bleached Hardwood Kraft Pulp (BHKP) Estimat
