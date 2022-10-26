Global High-Purity Rare Earth Oxides (REO) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
High-Purity Rare Earth Oxides (REO) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High-Purity Rare Earth Oxides (REO) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Single Rare Earth Oxides
Mixed Rare Earth Oxides
Segment by Application
Fuel Cell
Semiconductor Industry
Ceramics Industry
Auto Industry
Glass Industry
Chemical
Others
By Company
Canada Rare Earth
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd
Treibacher Industrie AG
Search Minerals
Integral Materials Investment Vietnam
JIATON Technology Group
Ganzhou Zhanhai New Material Technology Co
Hunan Rare Earth Metal Material Research Institute
Ganzhou Qiandong Rare Earth Group Co., Ltd
Griam
Beifang Rare Earth
Sunlux Rare Metal
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 High-Purity Rare Earth Oxides (REO) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global High-Purity Rare Earth Oxides (REO) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Single Rare Earth Oxides
1.2.3 Mixed Rare Earth Oxides
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global High-Purity Rare Earth Oxides (REO) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Fuel Cell
1.3.3 Semiconductor Industry
1.3.4 Ceramics Industry
1.3.5 Auto Industry
1.3.6 Glass Industry
1.3.7 Chemical
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global High-Purity Rare Earth Oxides (REO) Production
2.1 Global High-Purity Rare Earth Oxides (REO) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global High-Purity Rare Earth Oxides (REO) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global High-Purity Rare Earth Oxides (REO) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global High-Purity Rare Earth Oxides (REO) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global High-Purity Rare Earth Oxides (REO) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global High-Purity Rare Earth Oxides (REO) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global High-Purity Rare Earth Oxides (REO) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global High-Purity Rare Earth Oxides (REO) Reven
