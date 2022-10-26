Global High-Purity Rare Earth Oxides (REO) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

High-Purity Rare Earth Oxides (REO) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High-Purity Rare Earth Oxides (REO) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Single Rare Earth Oxides

Mixed Rare Earth Oxides

Segment by Application

Fuel Cell

Semiconductor Industry

Ceramics Industry

Auto Industry

Glass Industry

Chemical

Others

By Company

Canada Rare Earth

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd

Treibacher Industrie AG

Search Minerals

Integral Materials Investment Vietnam

JIATON Technology Group

Ganzhou Zhanhai New Material Technology Co

Hunan Rare Earth Metal Material Research Institute

Ganzhou Qiandong Rare Earth Group Co., Ltd

Griam

Beifang Rare Earth

Sunlux Rare Metal

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 High-Purity Rare Earth Oxides (REO) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global High-Purity Rare Earth Oxides (REO) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Single Rare Earth Oxides

1.2.3 Mixed Rare Earth Oxides

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global High-Purity Rare Earth Oxides (REO) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Fuel Cell

1.3.3 Semiconductor Industry

1.3.4 Ceramics Industry

1.3.5 Auto Industry

1.3.6 Glass Industry

1.3.7 Chemical

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global High-Purity Rare Earth Oxides (REO) Production

2.1 Global High-Purity Rare Earth Oxides (REO) Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global High-Purity Rare Earth Oxides (REO) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global High-Purity Rare Earth Oxides (REO) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global High-Purity Rare Earth Oxides (REO) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global High-Purity Rare Earth Oxides (REO) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global High-Purity Rare Earth Oxides (REO) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global High-Purity Rare Earth Oxides (REO) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global High-Purity Rare Earth Oxides (REO) Reven

