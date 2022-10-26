Global Fire Retardant (FR) Resin Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Fire Retardant (FR) Resin market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fire Retardant (FR) Resin market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Addition Type Fire Retardant (FR) Resin
Reaction Type Fire Retardant (FR) Resin
Segment by Application
Construction Industry
Transportation Industry
Electronic Electrical
Aerospace
Others
By Company
3M
DIC Corporation
Olin Corporation
Scott Bader Co
Smooth-On
Sicomin
INEOS Composites
Composites One
Ashland
NCS Resins (Pty) Ltd
Eternal Materials Co.,Ltd
Wee Tee Tong Chemicals Pte Ltd
AOC Resin
Mechemco Industries
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Fire Retardant (FR) Resin Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Fire Retardant (FR) Resin Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Addition Type Fire Retardant (FR) Resin
1.2.3 Reaction Type Fire Retardant (FR) Resin
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Fire Retardant (FR) Resin Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Construction Industry
1.3.3 Transportation Industry
1.3.4 Electronic Electrical
1.3.5 Aerospace
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Fire Retardant (FR) Resin Production
2.1 Global Fire Retardant (FR) Resin Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Fire Retardant (FR) Resin Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Fire Retardant (FR) Resin Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Fire Retardant (FR) Resin Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Fire Retardant (FR) Resin Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Fire Retardant (FR) Resin Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Fire Retardant (FR) Resin Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Fire Retardant (FR) Resin Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Fire Retardant (FR) Resin Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
