Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Modified Melamine-resin Type

Phenol Resorcinal-resin Type

Polyurethane Type

Segment by Application

Commercial

Residential

Others

By Company

Boise Cascade Co.

Calvert Company Inc.

Pfeifer Holz GmbH

Canfor Corporation

Setra Group AB

Schilliger Holz AG

Structurlam

Mayr-Melnhof Holz Holding AG

Binderholz GmbH

B & K Structures

Eugen Decker Holzindustrie KG

Meiken Lamwood Corp

HESS TIMBER

GLULAM

CWC

Buckland Timber

Swedish Wood

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Modified Melamine-resin Type
1.2.3 Phenol Resorcinal-resin Type
1.2.4 Polyurethane Type
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Commercial
1.3.3 Residential
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Production
2.1 Global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
