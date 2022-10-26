Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Modified Melamine-resin Type
Phenol Resorcinal-resin Type
Polyurethane Type
Segment by Application
Commercial
Residential
Others
By Company
Boise Cascade Co.
Calvert Company Inc.
Pfeifer Holz GmbH
Canfor Corporation
Setra Group AB
Schilliger Holz AG
Structurlam
Mayr-Melnhof Holz Holding AG
Binderholz GmbH
B & K Structures
Eugen Decker Holzindustrie KG
Meiken Lamwood Corp
HESS TIMBER
GLULAM
CWC
Buckland Timber
Swedish Wood
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Modified Melamine-resin Type
1.2.3 Phenol Resorcinal-resin Type
1.2.4 Polyurethane Type
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Commercial
1.3.3 Residential
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Production
2.1 Global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/