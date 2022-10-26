Global Aluminum Alloy Powders Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Aluminum Alloy Powders market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aluminum Alloy Powders market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

15-53?m

53-150?m

Others

Segment by Application

Aerospace

Auto Industry

Consumer Electronic

3D Printing

Others

By Company

Heraeus

Kymera International

CNPC

GE Additive

United States Metal Powders, Inc.

Rusal America Corp

TEKNA

Toyal Group

NanoAl LLC

Nanografi Nano Technology

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Aluminum Alloy Powders Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Aluminum Alloy Powders Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 15-53?m

1.2.3 53-150?m

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Aluminum Alloy Powders Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Aerospace

1.3.3 Auto Industry

1.3.4 Consumer Electronic

1.3.5 3D Printing

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Aluminum Alloy Powders Production

2.1 Global Aluminum Alloy Powders Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Aluminum Alloy Powders Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Aluminum Alloy Powders Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Aluminum Alloy Powders Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Aluminum Alloy Powders Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Aluminum Alloy Powders Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Aluminum Alloy Powders Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Aluminum Alloy Powders Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Aluminum Alloy Powders Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Aluminum Alloy Powders Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Aluminum Alloy Powders Sales by Regi

