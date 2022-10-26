Uncategorized

Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

by Product

Chromated Arsenicals

Creosote

Copper Based

Alkaline Copper Quarternary

Ammoniacal Copper Arsenite

Copper Azole

Copper Napthenate

Others

Zinc Based

Others

by Technology

Water Borne

Oil Borne

Organic Solvent Borne

Others

Segment by Application

Furniture & Decking

Marine

Construction

Others

By Company

BASF SE

Viance LLC

Safeguard Europe Ltd.

Koppers Inc.

Rutgers Organics GmbH

Janssen Preservation & Material Protection

Rio Tinto Borates

Kurt Obermeier GmbH & Co. KG

Lanxess

Troy Corporation

Lonza Group

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Chromated Arsenicals
1.2.3 Creosote
1.2.4 Copper Based
1.2.5 Alkaline Copper Quarternary
1.2.6 Ammoniacal Copper Arsenite
1.2.7 Copper Azole
1.2.8 Copper Napthenate
1.2.9 Others
1.2.10 Zinc Based
1.2.11 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Furniture & Decking
1.3.3 Marine
1.3.4 Construction
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Production
2.1 Global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3

