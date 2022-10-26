Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
by Product
Chromated Arsenicals
Creosote
Copper Based
Alkaline Copper Quarternary
Ammoniacal Copper Arsenite
Copper Azole
Copper Napthenate
Others
Zinc Based
Others
by Technology
Water Borne
Oil Borne
Organic Solvent Borne
Others
Segment by Application
Furniture & Decking
Marine
Construction
Others
By Company
BASF SE
Viance LLC
Safeguard Europe Ltd.
Koppers Inc.
Rutgers Organics GmbH
Janssen Preservation & Material Protection
Rio Tinto Borates
Kurt Obermeier GmbH & Co. KG
Lanxess
Troy Corporation
Lonza Group
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Chromated Arsenicals
1.2.3 Creosote
1.2.4 Copper Based
1.2.5 Alkaline Copper Quarternary
1.2.6 Ammoniacal Copper Arsenite
1.2.7 Copper Azole
1.2.8 Copper Napthenate
1.2.9 Others
1.2.10 Zinc Based
1.2.11 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Furniture & Decking
1.3.3 Marine
1.3.4 Construction
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Production
2.1 Global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3
