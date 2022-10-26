Global Lithium Ion Battery Active Materials Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Cathode Materials
Anode Materials
Electrolyte
Others
Segment by Application
Small Mobile Devices
Notebook Computers
Electric Power Tools
Large-size Lithium-ion Batteries
In-vhicle Batteries
Others
By Company
Nichia
Targray
BASF
NEI Corporation
Umicore
Gelest
LG Chem
Sigma-Aldrich
BTR New Energy Material Ltd.
3M
Lionano
Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.
Mknano
beLife
FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation
Tanaka Chemical Corporation
Uniglobe Kisco
Topsoe
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Lithium Ion Battery Active Materials Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Lithium Ion Battery Active Materials
1.2 Lithium Ion Battery Active Materials Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Lithium Ion Battery Active Materials Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Cathode Materials
1.2.3 Anode Materials
1.2.4 Electrolyte
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Lithium Ion Battery Active Materials Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Lithium Ion Battery Active Materials Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Small Mobile Devices
1.3.3 Notebook Computers
1.3.4 Electric Power Tools
1.3.5 Large-size Lithium-ion Batteries
1.3.6 In-vhicle Batteries
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Lithium Ion Battery Active Materials Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Lithium Ion Battery Active Materials Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Lithium Ion Battery Active Materials Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Lithium Ion Battery Active Materials Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Lithium Ion Battery Active Materials Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Lithium Ion Battery Active Materials
