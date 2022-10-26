Global Hexandiol Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
1,2-Hexanediol
1,6-Hexanediol
Segment by Application
Polyurethanes
Coatings
Acrylates
Adhesives
Polyester Resins
Plasticizers
Others
By Company
Basf S.E.
Fushun Tianfu Chemicals
Lanxess
Lishui Nanming
Perstorp AB
UBE Industries
Shandong Yuanli Science and Technology
Zhongrong Technology Corporation Ltd
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Hexandiol Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Hexandiol
1.2 Hexandiol Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Hexandiol Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 1,2-Hexanediol
1.2.3 1,6-Hexanediol
1.3 Hexandiol Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Hexandiol Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Polyurethanes
1.3.3 Coatings
1.3.4 Acrylates
1.3.5 Adhesives
1.3.6 Polyester Resins
1.3.7 Plasticizers
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Hexandiol Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Hexandiol Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Hexandiol Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Hexandiol Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Hexandiol Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Hexandiol Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Hexandiol Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Hexandiol Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Hexandiol Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global Hexandiol Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.3 Hexandiol Market Shar
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
2022-2027 Global and Regional Hexandiol Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
Global Hexandiol Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Hexandiol Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Hexandiol Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition
https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications