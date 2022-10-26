Aluminum Pigment Powder Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Aluminum Pigment Powder market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aluminum Pigment Powder market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Leafing Aluminum Pigment Powder

Non-leafing Aluminum Pigment Powder

Segment by Application

Paints & Coatings

Plastics

Personal Care

Printing Inks

Others

By Company

BASF SE

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Metal Powder Chemical Ltd.

Alba Aluminiu

Altana

Carl Schlenk

Nihonboshitsu

Carlfors Bruk

Toyal

Sun Chemical

Metaflake Ltd.

Zhangqiu Metallic Pigment Co. Ltd.

Hefei Sunrise Aluminum Pigments Co. Ltd.

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Aluminum Pigment Powder Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Aluminum Pigment Powder Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Leafing Aluminum Pigment Powder

1.2.3 Non-leafing Aluminum Pigment Powder

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Aluminum Pigment Powder Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Paints & Coatings

1.3.3 Plastics

1.3.4 Personal Care

1.3.5 Printing Inks

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Aluminum Pigment Powder Production

2.1 Global Aluminum Pigment Powder Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Aluminum Pigment Powder Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Aluminum Pigment Powder Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Aluminum Pigment Powder Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Aluminum Pigment Powder Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Aluminum Pigment Powder Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Aluminum Pigment Powder Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Aluminum Pigment Powder Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Aluminum Pigment Powder Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Aluminum Pigment Powder Sales by Region

3.4.1 G

