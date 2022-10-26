Global Hexandiol Market Research Report 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

1,2-Hexanediol

1,6-Hexanediol

Segment by Application

Polyurethanes

Coatings

Acrylates

Adhesives

Polyester Resins

Plasticizers

Others

By Company

Basf S.E.

Fushun Tianfu Chemicals

Lanxess

Lishui Nanming

Perstorp AB

UBE Industries

Shandong Yuanli Science and Technology

Zhongrong Technology Corporation Ltd

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Table of content

1 Hexandiol Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Hexandiol

1.2 Hexandiol Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Hexandiol Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.3 Hexandiol Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Hexandiol Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Hexandiol Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Hexandiol Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Hexandiol Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Hexandiol Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Hexandiol Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Hexandiol Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Hexandiol Market Shar

