Ultraviolet Light Absorber Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Ultraviolet Light Absorber market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ultraviolet Light Absorber market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Benzophenone
Benzotriazole
Triazine
Others
Segment by Application
Plastics
Coatings
Adhesives
Personal Care
Others
By Company
BASF SE (Germany)
Songwon (South Korea)
Clariant AG (Switzerland)
Solvay S.A. (Belgium)
Adeka Corporation (Japan)
Addivant (US)
Everlight Chemical Industrial Co (Taiwan)
Milliken Chemical (US)
Huntsman Corporation (US)
Sabo S.p.A. (Italy)
Apexical
Dalian Richfortune Chemicals Co., Ltd.
Chemipro Kasei Kaisha, Ltd.
Chitec Technology Co., Ltd.
Valtris Specialty Chemicals
Lycus Ltd., LLC
Mayzo
Everspring Chemical Co., Ltd.
Lambson Limited
MPI Chemie B.V.
Tianjin Jiuri New Material Co., Ltd.
Nanjing Union Rubber and Chemicals Co., Ltd.
Jingmen Meifeng Chemical Co., Ltd
Double Bond Chemical Ind., Co., Ltd.
3V Sigma S.P.A.
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Ultraviolet Light Absorber Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Ultraviolet Light Absorber Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Benzophenone
1.2.3 Benzotriazole
1.2.4 Triazine
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Ultraviolet Light Absorber Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Plastics
1.3.3 Coatings
1.3.4 Adhesives
1.3.5 Personal Care
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Ultraviolet Light Absorber Production
2.1 Global Ultraviolet Light Absorber Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Ultraviolet Light Absorber Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Ultraviolet Light Absorber Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Ultraviolet Light Absorber Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Ultraviolet Light Absorber Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Ultraviolet Light Absorber Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Ultraviolet Light Absorber Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Ultraviolet Light Absorber Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Ultraviolet Light Absorber Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Ultraviolet Light Absorbe
