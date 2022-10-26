Global Urethane Acrylate Resin Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Urethane Acrylate Resin market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Urethane Acrylate Resin market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Low Viscosity
High Viscosity
Segment by Application
Coating
Adhesive
Additive
Others
By Company
Cytec Industries
Scott Bader Company Ltd
DIC Corporation
Mitsubishi Chemical
Koninklijke DSM N.V.
Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd
Castro Composites
IGM Resins B.V.
Evonik Industries
Asia Industry Co.,Ltd
Allnex
Arkema
Soltech Ltd
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Urethane Acrylate Resin Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Urethane Acrylate Resin Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Low Viscosity
1.2.3 High Viscosity
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Urethane Acrylate Resin Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Coating
1.3.3 Adhesive
1.3.4 Additive
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Urethane Acrylate Resin Production
2.1 Global Urethane Acrylate Resin Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Urethane Acrylate Resin Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Urethane Acrylate Resin Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Urethane Acrylate Resin Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Urethane Acrylate Resin Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Urethane Acrylate Resin Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Urethane Acrylate Resin Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Urethane Acrylate Resin Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Urethane Acrylate Resin Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Urethane Acrylate Resin Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Urethane Acrylate Resin Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sal
