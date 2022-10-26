Demulsifying Agent Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Demulsifying Agent market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Demulsifying Agent market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Oil Soluble Demulsifying Agent
Water Soluble Demulsifying Agent
Segment by Application
Crude Oil
Petro Refineries
Lubricant Manufacturing
Oil based Power Plants
Sludge Oil Treatment
Others
By Company
Akzonobel N.V.
GE(Baker Hughes)
BASF SE
Clariant AG
Croda International Plc
DowDuPont
Ecolab Inc.
Halliburton
Momentive Performance Materials
Schlumberger Limited
Weatherford International Ltd
Rimpro India
Huntsman Corporation
Dorf Ketal
Direct N-PaKT Inc.
Nova Star LP
Innospec Inc.
REDA Oilfield
Roemex Limited
Cochran Chemical Company
SI Group
MCC Chemicals Inc.
Impact Chemical Technologies Inc.
Oil Technics Holdings Ltd.
Chemiphase Ltd.
Aurorachem
Egyptian Mud Engineering and Chemicals Company
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Demulsifying Agent Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Demulsifying Agent Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Oil Soluble Demulsifying Agent
1.2.3 Water Soluble Demulsifying Agent
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Demulsifying Agent Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Crude Oil
1.3.3 Petro Refineries
1.3.4 Lubricant Manufacturing
1.3.5 Oil based Power Plants
1.3.6 Sludge Oil Treatment
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Demulsifying Agent Production
2.1 Global Demulsifying Agent Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Demulsifying Agent Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Demulsifying Agent Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Demulsifying Agent Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Demulsifying Agent Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Demulsifying Agent Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Demulsifying Agent Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Demulsifying Agent Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Demulsifying Agent Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Demulsifying Agent Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Demulsifying
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/