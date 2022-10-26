Food Grade Sweet Potato Starch Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Food Grade Sweet Potato Starch in global, including the following market information:
Global Food Grade Sweet Potato Starch Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Food Grade Sweet Potato Starch Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Food Grade Sweet Potato Starch companies in 2021 (%)
The global Food Grade Sweet Potato Starch market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fresh Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Food Grade Sweet Potato Starch include Abundant States, SUNAS, Rich Moon, SAI RAM, Henan Tianyu, Shanxi Dongbao Potato, Shandong Huamei, Hubei Longzhiquan and Shandong Liuxu Food, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Food Grade Sweet Potato Starch manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Food Grade Sweet Potato Starch Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Food Grade Sweet Potato Starch Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Fresh Type
Dried Type
Global Food Grade Sweet Potato Starch Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Food Grade Sweet Potato Starch Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Sweet Potato Noodles
Cooking Use
Other
Global Food Grade Sweet Potato Starch Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Food Grade Sweet Potato Starch Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Food Grade Sweet Potato Starch revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Food Grade Sweet Potato Starch revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Food Grade Sweet Potato Starch sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Food Grade Sweet Potato Starch sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Abundant States
SUNAS
Rich Moon
SAI RAM
Henan Tianyu
Shanxi Dongbao Potato
Shandong Huamei
Hubei Longzhiquan
Shandong Liuxu Food
Qinhuangdao Haorui
Qinhuangdao Gaoya Food
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Food Grade Sweet Potato Starch Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Food Grade Sweet Potato Starch Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Food Grade Sweet Potato Starch Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Food Grade Sweet Potato Starch Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Food Grade Sweet Potato Starch Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Food Grade Sweet Potato Starch Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Food Grade Sweet Potato Starch Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Food Grade Sweet Potato Starch Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Food Grade Sweet Potato Starch Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Food Grade Sweet Potato Starch Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Food Grade Sweet Potato Starch Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Food Grade Sweet Potato Starch Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Food Grade Sweet Potato Starch Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food Grade Sweet Potato Starch Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Food Grade Sweet Potato Starch Compani
