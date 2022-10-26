Polymers for Electric Vehicle (EV) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polymers for Electric Vehicle (EV) in global, including the following market information:
Global Polymers for Electric Vehicle (EV) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Polymers for Electric Vehicle (EV) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Polymers for Electric Vehicle (EV) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polymers for Electric Vehicle (EV) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polycarbonate (PC) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polymers for Electric Vehicle (EV) include AGC Chemicals, Arkema, Arlanxeo, Asahi Kasei, BASF SE, Celanese, China Petrochemical Group (Sinopec Group), Covestro and Daikin Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Polymers for Electric Vehicle (EV) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polymers for Electric Vehicle (EV) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Polymers for Electric Vehicle (EV) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polycarbonate (PC)
Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)
Polyethylene (PE)
Others
Global Polymers for Electric Vehicle (EV) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Polymers for Electric Vehicle (EV) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Vehicle Interior (Seats, Arm Rest, Head Rest, Others)
Vehicle Exterior (Car Body, Lights, Bumpers, Chassis, Others)
Under Bonnet
Electric Wiring & Lighting System
Others
Global Polymers for Electric Vehicle (EV) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Polymers for Electric Vehicle (EV) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Polymers for Electric Vehicle (EV) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Polymers for Electric Vehicle (EV) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Polymers for Electric Vehicle (EV) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Polymers for Electric Vehicle (EV) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AGC Chemicals
Arkema
Arlanxeo
Asahi Kasei
BASF SE
Celanese
China Petrochemical Group (Sinopec Group)
Covestro
Daikin Industries
DowDuPont
DSM Engineering Plastics
Elkem
Evonik Industries
Jsr Corporation
LANXESS
LG Chem
Lyondellbasell Industries
Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation
SABIC
Solvay
Sumitomo Chemicals
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polymers for Electric Vehicle (EV) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polymers for Electric Vehicle (EV) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polymers for Electric Vehicle (EV) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polymers for Electric Vehicle (EV) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polymers for Electric Vehicle (EV) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polymers for Electric Vehicle (EV) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polymers for Electric Vehicle (EV) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polymers for Electric Vehicle (EV) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polymers for Electric Vehicle (EV) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polymers for Electric Vehicle (EV) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polymers for Electric Vehicle (EV) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polymers for Electric Vehicle (EV) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polymers for Electric Vehicle (EV) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polymers for Electric Vehicle (EV) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List
