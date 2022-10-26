Polymers for Electric Vehicle (EV) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polymers for Electric Vehicle (EV) in global, including the following market information:

Global Polymers for Electric Vehicle (EV) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polymers for Electric Vehicle (EV) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Polymers for Electric Vehicle (EV) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polymers for Electric Vehicle (EV) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polycarbonate (PC) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polymers for Electric Vehicle (EV) include AGC Chemicals, Arkema, Arlanxeo, Asahi Kasei, BASF SE, Celanese, China Petrochemical Group (Sinopec Group), Covestro and Daikin Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Polymers for Electric Vehicle (EV) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polymers for Electric Vehicle (EV) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Polymers for Electric Vehicle (EV) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polycarbonate (PC)

Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)

Polyethylene (PE)

Others

Global Polymers for Electric Vehicle (EV) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Polymers for Electric Vehicle (EV) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Vehicle Interior (Seats, Arm Rest, Head Rest, Others)

Vehicle Exterior (Car Body, Lights, Bumpers, Chassis, Others)

Under Bonnet

Electric Wiring & Lighting System

Others

Global Polymers for Electric Vehicle (EV) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Polymers for Electric Vehicle (EV) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polymers for Electric Vehicle (EV) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polymers for Electric Vehicle (EV) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polymers for Electric Vehicle (EV) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Polymers for Electric Vehicle (EV) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AGC Chemicals

Arkema

Arlanxeo

Asahi Kasei

BASF SE

Celanese

China Petrochemical Group (Sinopec Group)

Covestro

Daikin Industries

DowDuPont

DSM Engineering Plastics

Elkem

Evonik Industries

Jsr Corporation

LANXESS

LG Chem

Lyondellbasell Industries

Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation

SABIC

Solvay

Sumitomo Chemicals

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polymers for Electric Vehicle (EV) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polymers for Electric Vehicle (EV) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polymers for Electric Vehicle (EV) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polymers for Electric Vehicle (EV) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polymers for Electric Vehicle (EV) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polymers for Electric Vehicle (EV) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polymers for Electric Vehicle (EV) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polymers for Electric Vehicle (EV) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polymers for Electric Vehicle (EV) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polymers for Electric Vehicle (EV) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polymers for Electric Vehicle (EV) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polymers for Electric Vehicle (EV) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polymers for Electric Vehicle (EV) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polymers for Electric Vehicle (EV) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List

