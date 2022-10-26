Thick DUV Photoresist Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Thick DUV Photoresist in global, including the following market information:
Global Thick DUV Photoresist Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Thick DUV Photoresist Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Thick DUV Photoresist companies in 2021 (%)
The global Thick DUV Photoresist market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
248nm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Thick DUV Photoresist include Dongjin Semichem, JSR, Sumitomo Chemical, Fujifilm, TOK, Shin-Etsu, DuPont, Inpria and Lam Research, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Thick DUV Photoresist manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Thick DUV Photoresist Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Thick DUV Photoresist Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
248nm
193nm
Global Thick DUV Photoresist Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Thick DUV Photoresist Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Semiconductor
LCD
Solar
Others
Global Thick DUV Photoresist Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Thick DUV Photoresist Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Thick DUV Photoresist revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Thick DUV Photoresist revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Thick DUV Photoresist sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Thick DUV Photoresist sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Dongjin Semichem
JSR
Sumitomo Chemical
Fujifilm
TOK
Shin-Etsu
DuPont
Inpria
Lam Research
Beijing Kehua Microelectronics Material Co Ltd
Shenzhen RongDa Photosensitive
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Thick DUV Photoresist Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Thick DUV Photoresist Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Thick DUV Photoresist Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Thick DUV Photoresist Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Thick DUV Photoresist Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Thick DUV Photoresist Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Thick DUV Photoresist Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Thick DUV Photoresist Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Thick DUV Photoresist Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Thick DUV Photoresist Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Thick DUV Photoresist Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thick DUV Photoresist Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Thick DUV Photoresist Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thick DUV Photoresist Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Thick DUV Photoresist Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thick DUV Photoresist Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
