Hydrogenated DCPD Petroleum Resin Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hydrogenated DCPD Petroleum Resin in global, including the following market information:
Global Hydrogenated DCPD Petroleum Resin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Hydrogenated DCPD Petroleum Resin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Hydrogenated DCPD Petroleum Resin companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hydrogenated DCPD Petroleum Resin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Monomer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hydrogenated DCPD Petroleum Resin include ExxonMobil Chemical, Idemitsu Kosan, Mitsui Chemicals, Kolon Industries, Landun New Material, ENEOS Corporation, Buss ChemTech, Puyang Tiancheng Chemical and Zhejiang Derong Chemical Industry. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Hydrogenated DCPD Petroleum Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hydrogenated DCPD Petroleum Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Hydrogenated DCPD Petroleum Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Monomer
Copolymer
Global Hydrogenated DCPD Petroleum Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Hydrogenated DCPD Petroleum Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Non-Woven Fabric
Packaging
Others
Global Hydrogenated DCPD Petroleum Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Hydrogenated DCPD Petroleum Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Hydrogenated DCPD Petroleum Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Hydrogenated DCPD Petroleum Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Hydrogenated DCPD Petroleum Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Hydrogenated DCPD Petroleum Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ExxonMobil Chemical
Idemitsu Kosan
Mitsui Chemicals
Kolon Industries
Landun New Material
ENEOS Corporation
Buss ChemTech
Puyang Tiancheng Chemical
Zhejiang Derong Chemical Industry
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hydrogenated DCPD Petroleum Resin Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hydrogenated DCPD Petroleum Resin Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hydrogenated DCPD Petroleum Resin Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hydrogenated DCPD Petroleum Resin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hydrogenated DCPD Petroleum Resin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Hydrogenated DCPD Petroleum Resin Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hydrogenated DCPD Petroleum Resin Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hydrogenated DCPD Petroleum Resin Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hydrogenated DCPD Petroleum Resin Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Hydrogenated DCPD Petroleum Resin Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Hydrogenated DCPD Petroleum Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hydrogenated DCPD Petroleum Resin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Hydrogenated DCPD Petroleum Resin Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydrogenated DCPD Petroleum Resin Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tie
