Antistatic Wires Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Antistatic Wires in global, including the following market information:

Global Antistatic Wires Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Antistatic Wires Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Km)

Global top five Antistatic Wires companies in 2021 (%)

The global Antistatic Wires market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Flexible Wire Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Antistatic Wires include Justrite, Apexx Industrial, TE Connectivity, Fraser, Amstat Industries, StarTech and Anixter, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Antistatic Wires manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Antistatic Wires Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)

Global Antistatic Wires Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Flexible Wire

Insulated Wire

Global Antistatic Wires Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)

Global Antistatic Wires Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electronic Product

Aerospace

Other

Global Antistatic Wires Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)

Global Antistatic Wires Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Antistatic Wires revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Antistatic Wires revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Antistatic Wires sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Km)

Key companies Antistatic Wires sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Justrite

Apexx Industrial

TE Connectivity

Fraser

Amstat Industries

StarTech

Anixter

