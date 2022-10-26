Functional Protective Sleeves Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Functional Protective Sleeves in global, including the following market information:
Global Functional Protective Sleeves Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Functional Protective Sleeves Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Km)
Global top five Functional Protective Sleeves companies in 2021 (%)
The global Functional Protective Sleeves market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Textile Sleeve Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Functional Protective Sleeves include Federal Mogul, Delfingen Industry, Relats, S.A., Ningbo Schlemmer Automotive Parts Co.,Ltd., Shanghai Weyer Electric Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Bide Science and Technology Co., Ltd., Techflex, Inc., Safeplast Oy and Shenzhen Jdd Tech New Material Co., Ltd. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Functional Protective Sleeves manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Functional Protective Sleeves Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)
Global Functional Protective Sleeves Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Textile Sleeve
Braided Sleeve
Extruded Sleeve
Composite Sleeve
Global Functional Protective Sleeves Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)
Global Functional Protective Sleeves Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Rail Transit
Communication Electronics
Construction Machinery
Global Functional Protective Sleeves Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)
Global Functional Protective Sleeves Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Functional Protective Sleeves revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Functional Protective Sleeves revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Functional Protective Sleeves sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Km)
Key companies Functional Protective Sleeves sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Federal Mogul
Delfingen Industry
Relats, S.A.
Ningbo Schlemmer Automotive Parts Co.,Ltd.
Shanghai Weyer Electric Co., Ltd.
Jiangsu Bide Science and Technology Co., Ltd.
Techflex, Inc.
Safeplast Oy
Shenzhen Jdd Tech New Material Co., Ltd
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Functional Protective Sleeves Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Functional Protective Sleeves Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Functional Protective Sleeves Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Functional Protective Sleeves Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Functional Protective Sleeves Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Functional Protective Sleeves Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Functional Protective Sleeves Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Functional Protective Sleeves Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Functional Protective Sleeves Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Functional Protective Sleeves Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Functional Protective Sleeves Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Functional Protective Sleeves Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Functional Protective Sleeves Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Functional Protective Sleeves Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Functional Protective Sleeves Companies
