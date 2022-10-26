Functional Protective Sleeves Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Functional Protective Sleeves in global, including the following market information:

Global Functional Protective Sleeves Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Functional Protective Sleeves Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Km)

Global top five Functional Protective Sleeves companies in 2021 (%)

The global Functional Protective Sleeves market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Textile Sleeve Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Functional Protective Sleeves include Federal Mogul, Delfingen Industry, Relats, S.A., Ningbo Schlemmer Automotive Parts Co.,Ltd., Shanghai Weyer Electric Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Bide Science and Technology Co., Ltd., Techflex, Inc., Safeplast Oy and Shenzhen Jdd Tech New Material Co., Ltd. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Functional Protective Sleeves manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Functional Protective Sleeves Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)

Global Functional Protective Sleeves Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Textile Sleeve

Braided Sleeve

Extruded Sleeve

Composite Sleeve

Global Functional Protective Sleeves Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)

Global Functional Protective Sleeves Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Rail Transit

Communication Electronics

Construction Machinery

Global Functional Protective Sleeves Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)

Global Functional Protective Sleeves Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Functional Protective Sleeves revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Functional Protective Sleeves revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Functional Protective Sleeves sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Km)

Key companies Functional Protective Sleeves sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Federal Mogul

Delfingen Industry

Relats, S.A.

Ningbo Schlemmer Automotive Parts Co.,Ltd.

Shanghai Weyer Electric Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Bide Science and Technology Co., Ltd.

Techflex, Inc.

Safeplast Oy

Shenzhen Jdd Tech New Material Co., Ltd

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Functional Protective Sleeves Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Functional Protective Sleeves Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Functional Protective Sleeves Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Functional Protective Sleeves Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Functional Protective Sleeves Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Functional Protective Sleeves Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Functional Protective Sleeves Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Functional Protective Sleeves Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Functional Protective Sleeves Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Functional Protective Sleeves Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Functional Protective Sleeves Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Functional Protective Sleeves Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Functional Protective Sleeves Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Functional Protective Sleeves Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Functional Protective Sleeves Companies

