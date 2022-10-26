Bromo Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Bromo Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) in global, including the following market information:
Global Bromo Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Bromo Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Bromo Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Bromo Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Less than 30 Mooney Viscosity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Bromo Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) include Arlanxeo, ExxonMobil Chemical, Shandong Chambroad Petrochemicals Co., Ltd., JSR and Sundow Polymers, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Bromo Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Bromo Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Bromo Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Less than 30 Mooney Viscosity
30-45 Mooney Viscosity
More than 45 Mooney Viscosity
Global Bromo Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Bromo Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Tire Inner Liners
Medical and Pharmaceutical Stoppers
Adhesives
Sealants
Vehicle Body Mounts
Others
Global Bromo Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Bromo Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Bromo Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Bromo Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Bromo Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Bromo Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Arlanxeo
ExxonMobil Chemical
Shandong Chambroad Petrochemicals Co., Ltd.
JSR
Sundow Polymers
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Bromo Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Bromo Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Bromo Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Bromo Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Bromo Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Bromo Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Bromo Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Bromo Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Bromo Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Bromo Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Bromo Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bromo Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Bromo Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 B
