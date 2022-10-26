Chloro Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (CIIR) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Chloro Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (CIIR) in global, including the following market information:

Global Chloro Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (CIIR) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Chloro Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (CIIR) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Chloro Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (CIIR) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Chloro Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (CIIR) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Regular CIIR Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Chloro Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (CIIR) include ARLANXEO, ExxonMobil Chemical, GRP Ltd,, JSR and Sundow Polymers, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Chloro Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (CIIR) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Chloro Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (CIIR) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Chloro Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (CIIR) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Regular CIIR

Halogenated CIIR

Global Chloro Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (CIIR) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Chloro Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (CIIR) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Butyl Inner Tubes

Inner Liner

Adhesives

Others

Global Chloro Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (CIIR) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Chloro Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (CIIR) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Chloro Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (CIIR) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Chloro Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (CIIR) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Chloro Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (CIIR) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Chloro Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (CIIR) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ARLANXEO

ExxonMobil Chemical

GRP Ltd,

JSR

Sundow Polymers

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Chloro Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (CIIR) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Chloro Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (CIIR) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Chloro Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (CIIR) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Chloro Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (CIIR) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Chloro Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (CIIR) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Chloro Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (CIIR) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Chloro Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (CIIR) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Chloro Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (CIIR) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Chloro Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (CIIR) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Chloro Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (CIIR) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Chloro Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (CIIR) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Chloro Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (CIIR) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Chloro Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (CIIR) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2

