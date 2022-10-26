Structural Glazing Spacer Tape Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Structural Glazing Spacer Tape is a high quality structural glazing spacer tape. It is coated on both sides with high tack acrylic adhesive with blue filmic liner for easy release. It has an open cell structure to allow curing of structural silicones on all sides of the joint.It is designed to give a specific gap thickness for structural silicone in structural glazing systems.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Structural Glazing Spacer Tape in global, including the following market information:
Global Structural Glazing Spacer Tape Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Structural Glazing Spacer Tape Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Structural Glazing Spacer Tape companies in 2021 (%)
The global Structural Glazing Spacer Tape market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Double Sided Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Structural Glazing Spacer Tape include 3M, Avery Dennison, Tesa SE, Scapa Industrial, Saint-Gobain, Sika, Adhesives Research, Ajit Industries Private Limited and Capital Tape, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Structural Glazing Spacer Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Structural Glazing Spacer Tape Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Structural Glazing Spacer Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Double Sided
Single Sided
Global Structural Glazing Spacer Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Structural Glazing Spacer Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Construction
Package
Other
Global Structural Glazing Spacer Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Structural Glazing Spacer Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Structural Glazing Spacer Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Structural Glazing Spacer Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Structural Glazing Spacer Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Structural Glazing Spacer Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
Avery Dennison
Tesa SE
Scapa Industrial
Saint-Gobain
Sika
Adhesives Research
Ajit Industries Private Limited
Capital Tape
Tremco
Norton
Qualitape
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Structural Glazing Spacer Tape Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Structural Glazing Spacer Tape Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Structural Glazing Spacer Tape Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Structural Glazing Spacer Tape Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Structural Glazing Spacer Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Structural Glazing Spacer Tape Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Structural Glazing Spacer Tape Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Structural Glazing Spacer Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Structural Glazing Spacer Tape Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Structural Glazing Spacer Tape Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Structural Glazing Spacer Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Structural Glazing Spacer Tape Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Structural Glazing Spacer Tape Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Structural Glazing Spacer Tape Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Structural Glazing Spacer Tape Compani
