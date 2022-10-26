Electronic Liquid Optically Clear Adhesive (LOCA) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Electronic optically clear adhesive (OCA) bonding adheres display layers together with a sheet adhesive to maximize optical clarity.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electronic Liquid Optically Clear Adhesive (LOCA) in global, including the following market information:
Global Electronic Liquid Optically Clear Adhesive (LOCA) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Electronic Liquid Optically Clear Adhesive (LOCA) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Electronic Liquid Optically Clear Adhesive (LOCA) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electronic Liquid Optically Clear Adhesive (LOCA) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Resistive OCA Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electronic Liquid Optically Clear Adhesive (LOCA) include 3M, Mitsubishi Chemical, Nitto Denko Corporation, LINTEC Cororation, LG Chemical, Dymax, Tesa SE, Loctite (Henkel) and Hitachi Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Electronic Liquid Optically Clear Adhesive (LOCA) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electronic Liquid Optically Clear Adhesive (LOCA) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Electronic Liquid Optically Clear Adhesive (LOCA) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Resistive OCA
Capacitive OCA
Global Electronic Liquid Optically Clear Adhesive (LOCA) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Electronic Liquid Optically Clear Adhesive (LOCA) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Mobile Phones
Tablets
Monitors
Televisions
Other
Global Electronic Liquid Optically Clear Adhesive (LOCA) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Electronic Liquid Optically Clear Adhesive (LOCA) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Electronic Liquid Optically Clear Adhesive (LOCA) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Electronic Liquid Optically Clear Adhesive (LOCA) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Electronic Liquid Optically Clear Adhesive (LOCA) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Electronic Liquid Optically Clear Adhesive (LOCA) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
Mitsubishi Chemical
Nitto Denko Corporation
LINTEC Cororation
LG Chemical
Dymax
Tesa SE
Loctite (Henkel)
Hitachi Chemical
Samsung SDI
Adhesives Research
Dow
Sun Chemical (DIC Corporation)
DELO
Toray
Taica
Bando Chemical Industries
KGK Chemical Corporation
Jiangsu Sidike New Materials Science & Technology
Suzhou Fineset Material Technology
Zhongshan Huangguan Stickness Products
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electronic Liquid Optically Clear Adhesive (LOCA) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electronic Liquid Optically Clear Adhesive (LOCA) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electronic Liquid Optically Clear Adhesive (LOCA) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electronic Liquid Optically Clear Adhesive (LOCA) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electronic Liquid Optically Clear Adhesive (LOCA) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Electronic Liquid Optically Clear Adhesive (LOCA) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electronic Liquid Optically Clear Adhesive (LOCA) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electronic Liquid Optically Clear Adhesive (LOCA) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electronic Liquid Optically Clear Adhesive (LOCA) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Electronic Liquid Optically Clear Adhesive (LOCA) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Electronic Liquid Optically Clear Adhesive (LOCA) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electronic Liquid Optically Clear Adhesive (LOCA) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Glo
