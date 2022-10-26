Biaxially Oriented Polyamide Laminate Films Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Biaxially Oriented Nylon film, also known as BOPA film, is made of polyamide resin, which can be used for a wide range of applications especially where high barrier requirements to gas, fat and transmission of aroma are necessary.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Biaxially Oriented Polyamide Laminate Films in global, including the following market information:

Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide Laminate Films Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide Laminate Films Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Biaxially Oriented Polyamide Laminate Films companies in 2021 (%)

The global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide Laminate Films market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Thickness 15?m Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Biaxially Oriented Polyamide Laminate Films include Unitika, Mitsubishi Chemical, Feliz Plastic, TOYOBO, One Stop Pack, KOLON Industries, DOMO Chemicals, TORAY INDUSTRIES and DSM, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Biaxially Oriented Polyamide Laminate Films manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide Laminate Films Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide Laminate Films Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Thickness 15?m

Thickness 25?m

Others

Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide Laminate Films Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide Laminate Films Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Industry

Household Products

Pharmaceuticals

Electronics

Others

Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide Laminate Films Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide Laminate Films Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Biaxially Oriented Polyamide Laminate Films revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Biaxially Oriented Polyamide Laminate Films revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Biaxially Oriented Polyamide Laminate Films sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Biaxially Oriented Polyamide Laminate Films sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Unitika

Mitsubishi Chemical

Feliz Plastic

TOYOBO

One Stop Pack

KOLON Industries

DOMO Chemicals

TORAY INDUSTRIES

DSM

JK Materials

Mf-Folien

THAIPOLYAMIDE

Sojitz Plastics

Green Seal Holding

Cangzhou Mingzhu

Tianjin Yuncheng Plastic Industry

Zidong Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Biaxially Oriented Polyamide Laminate Films Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide Laminate Films Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide Laminate Films Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide Laminate Films Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide Laminate Films Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide Laminate Films Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Biaxially Oriented Polyamide Laminate Films Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide Laminate Films Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide Laminate Films Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide Laminate Films Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide Laminate Films Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Biaxially Oriented Polyamide Laminate Films Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Biaxially Oriented Polyamide Laminate Films Product Ty

