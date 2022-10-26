Drilling Starch Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Drilling starch is non-ionic corn, tapioca based polymers for use in all water-based drilling, completion and stimulation fluids. Drilling starch is extensively used as an additive to prevent the seepage of soil filtrates into the wells in all types of water based drilling fluid systems by increasing the viscosity of the drilling mud and reducing the fluid loss by sealing the walls of the Borehole. High quality biocide added to resist against bacterial and enzymatic degradation.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Drilling Starch in global, including the following market information:

Global Drilling Starch Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Drilling Starch Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Drilling Starch companies in 2021 (%)

The global Drilling Starch market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

High Temperature Starch Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Drilling Starch include Novidon, SPAC Group, Petro Driling Mining oil, ATDM vision, Imperial Industrial Minerals Company, Global Drilling Fluids & Chemicals Limited, Santosh Starch Products Limited, Haytak FZE and VIZAG Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Drilling Starch manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Drilling Starch Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Drilling Starch Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

High Temperature Starch

Low Temperature Starch

Global Drilling Starch Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Drilling Starch Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil Well Drilling

Well Stability

Drill Bit Cool and Lubricate

Others

Global Drilling Starch Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Drilling Starch Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Drilling Starch revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Drilling Starch revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Drilling Starch sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Drilling Starch sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Novidon

SPAC Group

Petro Driling Mining oil

ATDM vision

Imperial Industrial Minerals Company

Global Drilling Fluids & Chemicals Limited

Santosh Starch Products Limited

Haytak FZE

VIZAG Chemical

Madhu Hydrocolloids Pvt. Ltd.

Starke Adhesive Pvt Ltd

Gulf Starch Plant(GSP)LLC.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Drilling Starch Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Drilling Starch Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Drilling Starch Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Drilling Starch Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Drilling Starch Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Drilling Starch Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Drilling Starch Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Drilling Starch Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Drilling Starch Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Drilling Starch Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Drilling Starch Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Drilling Starch Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Drilling Starch Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Drilling Starch Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Drilling Starch Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Drilling Starch Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Drilling Starch Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 High Temperat

https://www.primemarketreports.com/latest Articles