Global Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Metal

Wood

Others

Segment by Application

Building & construction

Industrial

Aerospace

Others

By Company

AkzoNobel

PPG

Sherwin-Williams

Hempel

RPM International

Etex group

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Metal
1.2.3 Wood
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Building & construction
1.3.3 Industrial
1.3.4 Aerospace
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Production
2.1 Global Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Solvent-borne Fire-resistant Coatings Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Solvent-borne Fire-resistant

 

