Global SMD Adhesive Market Research Report 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Epoxy SMD Adhesive

Polyene Organic SMD Adhesive

Segment by Application

Automotive

Communication

Consumer Electronics Products

By Company

Heraeus Electronics

Dongguan Sheen Electronic Technology Co., Ltd

SumiLax SMT Technologies Private Limited

Shenzhen Jufeng Solder Co., Ltd.

Henkel

3M

Tesa SE

Dow Inc.

Nitto Denko Corporation

Lintec Corporation

Saint-Gobain

Dymax Corporation

Hitachi chemical

DELO Industrial

Cyberbond LLC

Toray Industries

ITW

H.B. Fuller

Hexion

Mitsubishi Chemical

Shinetsu

Panacol-Elosol GmbH

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Table of content

1 SMD Adhesive Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of SMD Adhesive

1.2 SMD Adhesive Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global SMD Adhesive Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 Epoxy SMD Adhesive

1.2.3 Polyene Organic SMD Adhesive

1.3 SMD Adhesive Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global SMD Adhesive Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Communication

1.3.4 Consumer Electronics Products

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global SMD Adhesive Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global SMD Adhesive Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global SMD Adhesive Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global SMD Adhesive Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America SMD Adhesive Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe SMD Adhesive Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China SMD Adhesive Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan SMD Adhesive Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global SMD Adhesive Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global SMD Adhesive Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 SMD Adhesive Market Share by Company Typ

Multifunctional Optical Clear Adhesive Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028