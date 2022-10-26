Preservatives Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Preservatives market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Preservatives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Organic Solvent Preservatives
Inorganic Preservatives
Natural Antiseptic
Ester-Type Preservatives
Segment by Application
Drinks
Pastry
Meat
Other
By Company
Archer Daniels Midland
BASF SE
Brenntag AG
Cargill In
Celanese Corp
Chr. Hansen A/S
Corbion NV
Danisco
DSM Food Specialties BV
DowDuPont
Galactic SA
Hawkins Watts
Kemin Industries
Kerry group
Tate And Lyle PLC
Univar
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Preservatives Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Preservatives Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Organic Solvent Preservatives
1.2.3 Inorganic Preservatives
1.2.4 Natural Antiseptic
1.2.5 Ester-Type Preservatives
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Preservatives Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Drinks
1.3.3 Pastry
1.3.4 Meat
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Preservatives Production
2.1 Global Preservatives Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Preservatives Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Preservatives Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Preservatives Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Preservatives Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Preservatives Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Preservatives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Preservatives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Preservatives Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Preservatives Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Preservatives Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Preservatives by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Pres
