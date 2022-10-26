Uncategorized

Global Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Harvesting Management

Silviculture and Fire Management

Logistic and Inventory Management

Segment by Application

Small Farm

Medium-sized Farm

Large Farm

By Company

Deere & Company

Trimble

Heliospectra

AKVA group

AG Leader Technology

LumiGrow

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Harvesting Management
1.2.3 Silviculture and Fire Management
1.2.4 Logistic and Inventory Management
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Small Farm
1.3.3 Medium-sized Farm
1.3.4 Large Farm
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Production
2.1 Global Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Smart Agriculture Precision Forestry Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Glo

 

