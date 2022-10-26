Global Carbon Fiber Dry Tape Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Carbon Fiber Dry Tape market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Carbon Fiber Dry Tape market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Hot Melt
Solvent Dip
Segment by Application
Aerospace & Defense
Marine
Pipe & Tank
Construction & Infrastructure
Sporting Goods
Others
By Company
Mitsubishi Chemical
Evonik Industries
Toray Industries
Hexcel Corporation
Teijin Limited
SGL
Royal DSM
SABIC
Solvay
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Carbon Fiber Dry Tape Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Dry Tape Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Hot Melt
1.2.3 Solvent Dip
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Carbon Fiber Dry Tape Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Aerospace & Defense
1.3.3 Marine
1.3.4 Pipe & Tank
1.3.5 Construction & Infrastructure
1.3.6 Sporting Goods
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Carbon Fiber Dry Tape Production
2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Dry Tape Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Dry Tape Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Carbon Fiber Dry Tape Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Carbon Fiber Dry Tape Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Carbon Fiber Dry Tape Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Carbon Fiber Dry Tape Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Carbon Fiber Dry Tape Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Carbon Fiber Dry Tape Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Carbon Fiber Dry Tape Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Carbon Fiber Dry Tape Sales by Region
