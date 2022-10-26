Global UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Oligomers
Monomers
Photoinitiators
Additives
Segment by Application
Coatings
Overprint varnish
Printing Inks
Adhesives
3D Printing
Others
By Company
Allnex Netherlands
Alberdingk Boley
BASF
DSM-AGI
Covestro
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Oligomers
1.2.3 Monomers
1.2.4 Photoinitiators
1.2.5 Additives
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Coatings
1.3.3 Overprint varnish
1.3.4 Printing Inks
1.3.5 Adhesives
1.3.6 3D Printing
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Production
2.1 Global UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Production by Region
2.3.1 Global UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global UV Curable Resins and Formulated Products Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
