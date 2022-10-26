Uncategorized

MMA(Methyl Methacrylate) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

MMA(Methyl Methacrylate) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global MMA(Methyl Methacrylate) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Experimental Grade

Industrial Grade

Segment by Application

Organic Glass

Coating

Plastic

Adhesive

Other

By Company

Evonik Industries

Dows

BASF SE

Shell Chemicals

Lucite

Celanese

Mitsubishi Rayon

NIPPON SHOKUBAI

ARKEMA

Formosa Plastic Group

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 MMA(Methyl Methacrylate) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global MMA(Methyl Methacrylate) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Experimental Grade
1.2.3 Industrial Grade
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global MMA(Methyl Methacrylate) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Organic Glass
1.3.3 Coating
1.3.4 Plastic
1.3.5 Adhesive
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global MMA(Methyl Methacrylate) Production
2.1 Global MMA(Methyl Methacrylate) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global MMA(Methyl Methacrylate) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global MMA(Methyl Methacrylate) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global MMA(Methyl Methacrylate) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global MMA(Methyl Methacrylate) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global MMA(Methyl Methacrylate) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global MMA(Methyl Methacrylate) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global MMA(Methyl Methacrylate) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global MMA(Methyl Methacrylate) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global MMA(Methyl Methacrylate) Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global MMA(Methyl Methacrylate) Sale

