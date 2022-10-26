Organic Sunflower Oil and Olive Oil Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Organic Sunflower Oil and Olive Oil in global, including the following market information:
Global Organic Sunflower Oil and Olive Oil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Organic Sunflower Oil and Olive Oil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Organic Sunflower Oil and Olive Oil companies in 2021 (%)
The global Organic Sunflower Oil and Olive Oil market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Organic Sunflower Oil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Organic Sunflower Oil and Olive Oil include Lamasia, Sovena Group, Gallo, Grup Pons, Maeva Group, Ybarra, Jaencoop, Deoleo and Carbonell, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Organic Sunflower Oil and Olive Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Organic Sunflower Oil and Olive Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Organic Sunflower Oil and Olive Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Organic Sunflower Oil
Organic Olive Oil
Global Organic Sunflower Oil and Olive Oil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Organic Sunflower Oil and Olive Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Cooking
Cosmetics
Pharmaceuticals
Other
Global Organic Sunflower Oil and Olive Oil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Organic Sunflower Oil and Olive Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Organic Sunflower Oil and Olive Oil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Organic Sunflower Oil and Olive Oil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Organic Sunflower Oil and Olive Oil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Organic Sunflower Oil and Olive Oil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Lamasia
Sovena Group
Gallo
Grup Pons
Maeva Group
Ybarra
Jaencoop
Deoleo
Carbonell
Hojiblanca
Mueloliva
Borges
Olivoila
BETIS
Minerva
Century Sun Oil
Adams Group
Cargill
Spectrum Organics
MWC Oil
Centra Foods
Kisan Food Products
Naturata
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Organic Sunflower Oil and Olive Oil Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Organic Sunflower Oil and Olive Oil Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Organic Sunflower Oil and Olive Oil Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Organic Sunflower Oil and Olive Oil Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Organic Sunflower Oil and Olive Oil Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Organic Sunflower Oil and Olive Oil Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Organic Sunflower Oil and Olive Oil Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Organic Sunflower Oil and Olive Oil Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Organic Sunflower Oil and Olive Oil Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Organic Sunflower Oil and Olive Oil Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Organic Sunflower Oil and Olive Oil Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Organic Sunflower Oil and Olive Oil Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Organic Sunflower Oil and Olive Oil Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Organic Sunflower Oil and Olive Oil Players in Global Market
