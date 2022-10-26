Global Building Tape Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Building Tape market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Building Tape market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Single-sided Adhesive Tapes

Double-sided Adhesive Tape

Segment by Application

Civil Building

Industrial Building

Farm Building

By Company

3M

Nitto

Avery Dennison Corporation

Tesa (Beiersdorf AG)

Lintec

Berry Plastics

Intertape Polymer Group

Saint Gobin

Henkel

Tremco illbruck(Adhere Industrial Tapes)

Scapa

Shurtape Technologies

Achem (YC Group)

Luxking Group

ORAFOL Europe GmbH

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Building Tape Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Building Tape Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Single-sided Adhesive Tapes

1.2.3 Double-sided Adhesive Tape

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Building Tape Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Civil Building

1.3.3 Industrial Building

1.3.4 Farm Building

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Building Tape Production

2.1 Global Building Tape Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Building Tape Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Building Tape Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Building Tape Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Building Tape Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Building Tape Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Building Tape Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Building Tape Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Building Tape Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Building Tape Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Building Tape Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Building Tape by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Building Tape Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global Building Tape

