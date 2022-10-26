High Impact PolyStyrene Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
High Impact PolyStyrene market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High Impact PolyStyrene market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Low Cis Polybutadiene Rubber
Cis-Rich Polybutadiene Rubber
Segment by Application
Automobile
Instrument
Electric Products
Furniture
Medicine
Other
By Company
Styrolution
Total Petrochemicals
Trinseo
Eni
SABIC
CHIMEI
PS Japan
Formosa
Petrochemicals Sdn Bhd
KKPC
SUPREME PETROCHEM
E.styrenics
Hong Kong Petrochemical
Nizhnekamskneftekhim
King Plastic Corporation
LG Chem
Taita Chemical
Grand Pacific Petrochemical
Zhengjiang CHIMEI
Total
SECCO
Formosa Plastics
BASF-YPC
RASTAR
Astor Chemical Industrial
SINOPEC
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 High Impact PolyStyrene Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global High Impact PolyStyrene Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Low Cis Polybutadiene Rubber
1.2.3 Cis-Rich Polybutadiene Rubber
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global High Impact PolyStyrene Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automobile
1.3.3 Instrument
1.3.4 Electric Products
1.3.5 Furniture
1.3.6 Medicine
1.3.7 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global High Impact PolyStyrene Production
2.1 Global High Impact PolyStyrene Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global High Impact PolyStyrene Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global High Impact PolyStyrene Production by Region
2.3.1 Global High Impact PolyStyrene Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global High Impact PolyStyrene Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global High Impact PolyStyrene Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global High Impact PolyStyrene Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global High Impact PolyStyrene Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global High Impact PolyStyrene Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global High Impact PolyStyrene Sales by Region
