High Impact PolyStyrene Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

High Impact PolyStyrene market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High Impact PolyStyrene market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Low Cis Polybutadiene Rubber

Cis-Rich Polybutadiene Rubber

Segment by Application

Automobile

Instrument

Electric Products

Furniture

Medicine

Other

By Company

Styrolution

Total Petrochemicals

Trinseo

Eni

SABIC

CHIMEI

PS Japan

Formosa

Petrochemicals Sdn Bhd

KKPC

SUPREME PETROCHEM

E.styrenics

Hong Kong Petrochemical

Nizhnekamskneftekhim

King Plastic Corporation

LG Chem

Taita Chemical

Grand Pacific Petrochemical

Zhengjiang CHIMEI

Total

SECCO

Formosa Plastics

BASF-YPC

RASTAR

Astor Chemical Industrial

SINOPEC

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

