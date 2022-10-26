Uncategorized

Water Based Coating Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Water Based Coating market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Water Based Coating market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Water Soluble Paint

Water Dilution Coating

Water Dispersion Coatings

Segment by Application

Building

Equipment Processing

Other

By Company

BASF Intermediates

AkzoNobel

PPG Industries

RPM International

Sherwin-Williams

Axalta

Nippon Paint

ICA Group

Coatings & Adhesives Corporation

ACTEGA Terra GmbH

DowDuPont

Gellner Industrial

Aqua Based Technologies

Target Coatings

Valspar

Cameleon Coatings

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Water Based Coating Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Water Based Coating Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Water Soluble Paint
1.2.3 Water Dilution Coating
1.2.4 Water Dispersion Coatings
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Water Based Coating Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Building
1.3.3 Equipment Processing
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Water Based Coating Production
2.1 Global Water Based Coating Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Water Based Coating Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Water Based Coating Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Water Based Coating Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Water Based Coating Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Water Based Coating Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Water Based Coating Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Water Based Coating Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Water Based Coating Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Water Based Coating Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Water Based Coating Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Water Based Co

