Global In-mold Decorating Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
In-mold Decorating market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global In-mold Decorating market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
White
Transparent
Segment by Application
Food
Beverage
Pharmaceutical
Cosmetics & Personal
Automobile
Others
By Company
Cosmo Films
Milacron
Ti label films
AR Metallizing
Yupo Synthetic Papers
DuraTech Industries
ASPASIE
Treofan
Sumitomo
Double H Plastics
Innovia Films
Jindal Films
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 In-mold Decorating Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global In-mold Decorating Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 White
1.2.3 Transparent
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global In-mold Decorating Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food
1.3.3 Beverage
1.3.4 Pharmaceutical
1.3.5 Cosmetics & Personal
1.3.6 Automobile
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global In-mold Decorating Production
2.1 Global In-mold Decorating Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global In-mold Decorating Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global In-mold Decorating Production by Region
2.3.1 Global In-mold Decorating Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global In-mold Decorating Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global In-mold Decorating Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global In-mold Decorating Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global In-mold Decorating Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global In-mold Decorating Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global In-mold Decorating Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global In-mold Decorating Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales In-mold Decorating
