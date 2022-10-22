Global and United States Polyester Adhesives Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Polyester Adhesives market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyester Adhesives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Polyester Adhesives market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Solvents
Hardening Initiators
Hardening Catalysts
Extenders
Segment by Application
Optical Products
Furniture
Construction
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
DowDuPont
ABP
EY Technologies
Axson Technologies
Evonik Industries
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polyester Adhesives Product Introduction
1.2 Global Polyester Adhesives Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Polyester Adhesives Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Polyester Adhesives Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Polyester Adhesives Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Polyester Adhesives Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Polyester Adhesives Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Polyester Adhesives Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Polyester Adhesives in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Polyester Adhesives Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Polyester Adhesives Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Polyester Adhesives Industry Trends
1.5.2 Polyester Adhesives Market Drivers
1.5.3 Polyester Adhesives Market Challenges
1.5.4 Polyester Adhesives Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Polyester Adhesives Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Solvents
2.1.2 Hardening Initiators
2.1.3 Hardening Catalysts
2.1.4 Extenders
2.2 Global Polyester Adhesives Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Polyester Adhesives Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
