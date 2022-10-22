Global and United States Recycled Plastic Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Recycled Plastic market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Recycled Plastic market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Recycled Plastic market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Plastic Bottles
Plastic Films
Rigid Plastic & Foam
Synthetic Fiber
Others
Segment by Application
Packaging
Construction
Automotive
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
B.SCHOENBERG
REPLAS
Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies
Clear Path Recycling
Wellman Advanced Materials
Reprocessed Plastic
PLASgran
Custom Polymers
CarbonLITE Industries
Butler-MacDonald
KW Plastic
Envision Plastic Industries
Kuusakoski
Shanghai PRET
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Recycled Plastic Product Introduction
1.2 Global Recycled Plastic Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Recycled Plastic Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Recycled Plastic Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Recycled Plastic Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Recycled Plastic Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Recycled Plastic Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Recycled Plastic Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Recycled Plastic in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Recycled Plastic Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Recycled Plastic Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Recycled Plastic Industry Trends
1.5.2 Recycled Plastic Market Drivers
1.5.3 Recycled Plastic Market Challenges
1.5.4 Recycled Plastic Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Recycled Plastic Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Plastic Bottles
2.1.2 Plastic Films
2.1.3 Rigid Plastic & Foam
2.1.4 Synthetic Fiber
2.1.5 Others
2.2 Global Recycled Plastic Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Recycled Plastic Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.2 Global Recycled Plas
