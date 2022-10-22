Global and United States Recycled Steel Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

Recycled Steel market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Recycled Steel market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Recycled Steel market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Beams

Machines and Equipment

Cans and Containers

Longstanding Furnishings/Appliances

Segment by Application

Building & Construction

Packaging

Automotive

Industrial Machinery

Electronics & Electrical Equipment

Shipbuilding

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

ArcelorMittal

Gerdau

Metalico

Maanshan Iron & Steel

Baosteel Resources

Nucor

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Recycled Steel Product Introduction

1.2 Global Recycled Steel Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Recycled Steel Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Recycled Steel Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Recycled Steel Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Recycled Steel Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Recycled Steel Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Recycled Steel Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Recycled Steel in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Recycled Steel Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Recycled Steel Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Recycled Steel Industry Trends

1.5.2 Recycled Steel Market Drivers

1.5.3 Recycled Steel Market Challenges

1.5.4 Recycled Steel Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Recycled Steel Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Beams

2.1.2 Machines and Equipment

2.1.3 Cans and Containers

2.1.4 Longstanding Furnishings/Appliances

2.2 Global Recycled Steel Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Recycled Steel Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Recycled Steel Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 &

