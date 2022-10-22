Global and United States Redispersible Latex Powder Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Redispersible Latex Powder market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Redispersible Latex Powder market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Redispersible Latex Powder market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Vinyl Acetate Ethylene Copolymers
Vinyl Acetate/Vinyl Ester of Versatic Acid Copolymers
Styrene Butadiene
Acrylic Powder
Segment by Application
Cement Plasters
Self-Leveling Underlayments
Gypsum Setting Compounds
Repair Mortars
Ceramic Tile Adhesives
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Akzo Nobel
Wacker Chemie
Hexion
BASF
Acquos
DowDuPont
Yil-Long Chemical
Dairen Chemical
BCD Rohstoffe f?r Bauchemie Handels
Synthomer
Nippon Gohsei
Bosson Chemical
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Redispersible Latex Powder Product Introduction
1.2 Global Redispersible Latex Powder Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Redispersible Latex Powder Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Redispersible Latex Powder Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Redispersible Latex Powder Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Redispersible Latex Powder Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Redispersible Latex Powder Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Redispersible Latex Powder Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Redispersible Latex Powder in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Redispersible Latex Powder Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Redispersible Latex Powder Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Redispersible Latex Powder Industry Trends
1.5.2 Redispersible Latex Powder Market Drivers
1.5.3 Redispersible Latex Powder Market Challenges
1.5.4 Redispersible Latex Powder Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Redispersible Latex Powder Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Vinyl Acetate Ethylene Copolymers
2.1.2 Vinyl Acetate/Vinyl Ester of Versatic Acid Copolymers
2.1.3 Styrene Butadiene
