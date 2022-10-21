Global Eicosapentaenoic Acid and Docosahexaenoic Acid (EPA and DHA) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Eicosapentaenoic Acid and Docosahexaenoic Acid (EPA and DHA) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Eicosapentaenoic Acid and Docosahexaenoic Acid (EPA and DHA) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
By Concentration
High Concentrated
Medium Concentrated
Low Concentrated
By Form
Triglycerides
Ethyl Esters
By Source
Fish Oil
Algae Oil
Krill Oil
Other
Segment by Application
Infant Formulae
Dietary Supplements
Fortified Food and Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Animal Feed
Other
By Company
Koninklijke DSM N.V
KD Pharma Group
Archer Daniels Midland Company
Organic technologies
Novotech Nutraceuticals
BASF SE
Corbion N.V.
Novasep Holding SAS
Neptune Wellness Solutions
Clover Corporation
Alltech
Roquette
Aker BioMarine
Bioprocess Algae
Chemport
Croda
GC Reiber Oils
Golden Omega
Omega Protein Corporation
Orkla Health
TASA Omega
Wuxi Xunda Marine Biological
Veramaris
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
