“Estonia Defense Market – Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2026”, report provides an overview of the Estonian defense market, outlining future programs and predicted expenditures. The defense budget of Estonia reached US$787 million in FY2021, the highest budget submitted and accepted over the historic period. Whilst small in comparison to many of its international allies, this budget is still over the 2% GDP NATO target which many of Estonia's peers fail to reach or maintain. As such, this modest budget allows Estonia to continue international cooperation and alliances by boosting positive sentiment and demonstrating a commitment to national and collective security. This is especially important in the face of Russia's looming presence.

Key future programs include the acquisition of Mistral missiles, as well as purchases of artillery systems including K9 Howitzers. This report predicts future Estonian defense expenditures, and includes the likely affect of COVID-19 on the market.

The market entry strategy and regulations section outlines any issues with engaging with the Estonian defense market, and includes explanations of complex regulations.

This report also identifies major players in the existing market, and gives an overview of the competitive landscape.

– Our country research product, supported by our thematic engine, is aimed at senior (C-Suite) executives in the corporate world as well as institutional investors.

– Corporations: Helps CEO's, CTO's and other senior executives of companies understand key themes and the competitive environment.

– Investors: Helps fund managers and other major investors focus on investment opportunities in Defense and understand the market around various themes.

This report offers detailed analysis of Estonia's defense market with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants. In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following –

– Estonia's defense budget: detailed analysis of Estonia FY2021 defense budget broken down into market size and market share. This is coupled with an examination of key current and future acquisitions.

– Regulation: the procurement policy and process is explained. This is coupled with an analysis of Estonia's military doctrine and strategy to provide a comprehensive overview of the country's military regulation.

– Security Environment: political alliances and perceived security threats to Estonia are examined; there help to explain trends in spending and modernisation.

– Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country's imports and exports over the last five years

– Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Estonia defense industry.

– Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of the Estonia defense market over the next five years.

– Gain in-depth understanding about the underlying factors driving demand for different defense and internal security segments in the country's market and identify the opportunities offered.

– Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of demand drivers, market trends, and the latest technological developments, among others

– Identify the major threats that are driving the Estonia defense market providing a clear picture about future opportunities that can be tapped, resulting in revenue expansion

– Make correct business decisions based on in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape consisting of detailed profiles of the top defense equipment providers in the country. The company profiles also includes information about the key products, alliances, recent contract awarded, and financial analysis, wherever available

Table of content

Executive Summary

Defense Budget Assessment

Budgeting Process

Defense Market Size Historical And Forecast

Drivers Of Defense Expenditure

Analysis Of Defense Budget Allocation

Military Doctrine And Security Environment

Military Doctrine And Strategy

Primary Threat Perception

Secondary Threats

External Threats

Political And Strategic Alliances

Market Entry Strategy And Regulations

Procurement Policy And Process

Market Regulations

Market Entry Route

Key Challenges

Major M&A, Financing and Partnerships of Estonian Defense Market

Market Attractiveness And Emerging Opportunities

Market Attractiveness, 2021 20256

Top Defense Segments By Value

Import And Export Market Dynamics

Import Market Dynamics

Defense Platform Acquisitions

Defense Platform Acquisitions By Value

Mistral

Spike

K9 Howitzer

Fleet Size

Competitive Landscape

Defense Companies Operating In Estonia

Main Defense Companies

Appendix

About This Report

