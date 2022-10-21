4,4′-Diaminodiphenylmethane Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
4,4'-Diaminodiphenylmethane market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 4,4'-Diaminodiphenylmethane market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
99% purity
99.5% purity
Segment by Application
MDI
Diisocyanate
Epoxy Crosslinker
Other
By Company
BASF
Wanhua Chemical Group
Honghu Shuangma New Material
Jiangsu Victory Chemical
Lanxess
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 4,4'-Diaminodiphenylmethane Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global 4,4'-Diaminodiphenylmethane Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 99% purity
1.2.3 99.5% purity
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global 4,4'-Diaminodiphenylmethane Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 MDI
1.3.3 Diisocyanate
1.3.4 Epoxy Crosslinker
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global 4,4'-Diaminodiphenylmethane Production
2.1 Global 4,4'-Diaminodiphenylmethane Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global 4,4'-Diaminodiphenylmethane Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global 4,4'-Diaminodiphenylmethane Production by Region
2.3.1 Global 4,4'-Diaminodiphenylmethane Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global 4,4'-Diaminodiphenylmethane Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global 4,4'-Diaminodiphenylmethane Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global 4,4'-Diaminodiphenylmethane Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global 4,4'-Diaminodiphenylmethane Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global 4,4'-Diaminodiphenylmethane Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global 4,4'-Diaminodiphenylmethane Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global 4,4'-Diaminodiphen
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/