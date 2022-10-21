Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Implants Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Implants market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Implants market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Metallic
Non-Metallic
Segment by Application
Orthopedic Implants
Dental Implants
Neurovascular Implants
Cardiac Implants
Others
By Company
Koninklijke DSM N.V.
Specialty Coating Systems (SCS)
Biocoat
Coatings2Go
Hydromer
Harland Medical Systems
AST Products
Aap Implantate AG
Covalon Technologies Ltd.
DOT GmbH
Surmodics
Sciessent LLC
Aran Biomedical
BioCote Ltd
Jiangsu Biosurf Biotech
jMedtech
DSM Biomedical
Thermal Spray Technologies
Harland Medical Systems
Precision Coating
Surface Solutions Group
ISurTec
Whitford
AdvanSource Biomaterials
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Implants Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Implants Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Metallic
1.2.3 Non-Metallic
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Implants Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Orthopedic Implants
1.3.3 Dental Implants
1.3.4 Neurovascular Implants
1.3.5 Cardiac Implants
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Implants Production
2.1 Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Implants Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Implants Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Implants Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Implants Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Implants Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Implants Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Implants Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Antimicrobial Coatings
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/