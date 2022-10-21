Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Implants Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Implants market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Implants market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Metallic

Non-Metallic

Segment by Application

Orthopedic Implants

Dental Implants

Neurovascular Implants

Cardiac Implants

Others

By Company

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Specialty Coating Systems (SCS)

Biocoat

Coatings2Go

Hydromer

Harland Medical Systems

AST Products

Aap Implantate AG

Covalon Technologies Ltd.

DOT GmbH

Surmodics

Sciessent LLC

Aran Biomedical

BioCote Ltd

Jiangsu Biosurf Biotech

jMedtech

DSM Biomedical

Thermal Spray Technologies

Precision Coating

Surface Solutions Group

ISurTec

Whitford

AdvanSource Biomaterials

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Implants Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Implants Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Metallic

1.2.3 Non-Metallic

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Implants Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Orthopedic Implants

1.3.3 Dental Implants

1.3.4 Neurovascular Implants

1.3.5 Cardiac Implants

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Implants Production

2.1 Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Implants Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Implants Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Implants Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Implants Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Implants Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Implants Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Implants Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

