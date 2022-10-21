Uncategorized

Aerospace and Defense in Vietnam – Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Summary

Aerospace & Defense in Vietnam industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2016-20, and forecast to 2025). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

 

Key Highlights

 

– The aerospace & defense market consists of (1) the civilian aerospace market and (2) the military aerospace and defense market.

– The Vietnamese aerospace & defense market had total revenues of $5.0bn in 2020, representing a compound annual rate of change (CARC) of -8.1% between 2016 and 2020.

– The civil aerospace segment was the market's most lucrative in 2020, with total revenues of $4.0bn, equivalent to 79.7% of the market's overall value.

– Territorial claims in the South China Sea and the increasing strength and assertiveness of the Chinese armed forces have spurred the Vietnamese government to enhance its military capabilities.

Scope

– Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the aerospace & defense market in Vietnam

– Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the aerospace & defense market in Vietnam

– Leading company profiles reveal details of key aerospace & defense market players' global operations and financial performance

– Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Vietnam aerospace & defense market with five year forecasts

Reasons to Buy

– What was the size of the Vietnam aerospace & defense market by value in 2020?

– What will be the size of the Vietnam aerospace & defense market in 2025?

– What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Vietnam aerospace & defense market?

– How has the market performed over the last five years?

– How large is Vietnam's aerospace & defense market in relation to its regional counterparts?

Table of content

Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1. Market value
1.2. Market value forecast
1.3. Category segmentation
1.4. Geography segmentation
1.5. Market rivalry
1.6. Competitive Landscape
2 Market Overview
2.1. Market definition
2.2. Market analysis
3 Market Data
3.1. Market value
4 Market Segmentation
4.1. Category segmentation
4.2. Geography segmentation
5 Market Outlook
5.1. Market value forecast
6 Five Forces Analysis
6.1. Summary
6.2. Buyer power
6.3. Supplier power
6.4. New entrants
6.5. Threat of substitutes
6.6. Degree of rivalry
7 Competitive Landscape
7.1. Who are the leading players?
7.2. What strategies do the leading players follow?
7.3. What is the rationale for the recent M&A activity?
7.4. How has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted leading players?
8 Company Profiles
8.1. The Boeing Company
8.2. Airbus SE.
8.3. Raytheon Technologies Corporation
9 Macroeconomic Indicators
9.1. Country data
10 Appendix
10.1. Methodology
10.2. Industry associations
10.3. Related MarketLine research
10.4. About MarketLine

 

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
